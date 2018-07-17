WWE Live Event Results 7.16.18: AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan Team in The Main Event

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.16.18 (Reading, PA): AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan Team in The Main Event

Credit Connie Elizabeth and Pwinsider.com

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy, Shelton Benjamin and Rusev in a Fatal Four Way when he pinned Hardy.

* Andrade Cien Almas pinned Sin Cara with the Hammerlock DDT

* Nikki Cross & Asuka & Becky Lynch defeated Lana & Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville when Asuka made Lana submit.

* The New Day defeated Sanity in a six-man tag with the Big Ending on Wolfe.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and The Bar in a Triple Threat Match with a double powerbomb on one of the Usos.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella pinned Naomi with a roll up.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan defeated Samoa Joe & The Miz after Styles pinned Miz with the Phenomenal Forearm.