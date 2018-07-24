wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.23.18: Styles vs. Joe Headlines
Credit Moerose Williamson and wrestlinginc.com
* The New Day defeated The Bar
* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara with the Hammerlock DDT
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson when Harper pinned Jey Uso
* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz with The Yes Lock
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy with Kinshasa. After the match, Randy Orton attacked Hardy and Rusev made the save
* Randy Orton defeated Rusev after Aiden English tried to interfere but it backfired. There was tension from Rusev after he ordered English to get away from him
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe