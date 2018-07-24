WWE Live Event Results 7.23.18: Styles vs. Joe Headlines

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.23.18: Styles vs. Joe Headlines

Credit Moerose Williamson and wrestlinginc.com

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara with the Hammerlock DDT

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson when Harper pinned Jey Uso

* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz with The Yes Lock

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy with Kinshasa. After the match, Randy Orton attacked Hardy and Rusev made the save

* Randy Orton defeated Rusev after Aiden English tried to interfere but it backfired. There was tension from Rusev after he ordered English to get away from him

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe