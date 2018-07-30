WWE Live Event Results 7.29.18: Styles vs. Joe Main Events

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.29.18 (Hershey, PA): Styles vs. Joe Main Events

Credit Jack Mayfield and Pwinsider.com:

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Jeff Hardy with the Kinshasa

* Sin Cara pinned Tye Dillinger

* Becky Lynch & Lana defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and Gallows & Anderson

* Rusev pinned Andrade “Cien” Almas

* New Day defeated The Bar

* R-Truth pinned Shelton Benjamin

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella won a Triple Threat match, defeating Naomi and Asuka

* WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Samoa Joe with a Phenomenal Forearm