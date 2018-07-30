wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.29.18: Styles vs. Joe Main Events
July 30, 2018 | Posted by
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.29.18 (Hershey, PA): Styles vs. Joe Main Events
Credit Jack Mayfield and Pwinsider.com:
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Jeff Hardy with the Kinshasa
* Sin Cara pinned Tye Dillinger
* Becky Lynch & Lana defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and Gallows & Anderson
* Rusev pinned Andrade “Cien” Almas
* New Day defeated The Bar
* R-Truth pinned Shelton Benjamin
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella won a Triple Threat match, defeating Naomi and Asuka
* WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Samoa Joe with a Phenomenal Forearm