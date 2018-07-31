wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.30.18: Joe vs. Styles Main Events
July 31, 2018 | Posted by
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.30.18 (Ft. Myers, Florida): Joe vs. Styles Main Events
Credit Kenny Lawrence and wrestlinginc.com:
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy
* Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger
* Asuka and Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas
* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin
* The Bar defeated The New Day
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella retained over Naomi
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe