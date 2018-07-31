WWE Live Event Results 7.30.18: Joe vs. Styles Main Events

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.30.18 (Ft. Myers, Florida): Joe vs. Styles Main Events

Credit Kenny Lawrence and wrestlinginc.com:

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy

* Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger

* Asuka and Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

* The Bar defeated The New Day

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella retained over Naomi

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe