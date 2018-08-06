WWE Live Event Results 8.05.18: Ronda Rousey In Action

WWE Raw Live Event Results 8.05.18 (Savannah, GA): Ronda Rousey In Action

Credit: wrestlinginc.com:

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The B-Team defeated Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy and Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

* Chad Gable, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated The Ascension & Curt Hawkins

* Ember Moon & Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad

* Bobby Roode defeated Kevin Owens

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

* Natalya & Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre