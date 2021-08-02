wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 8.1.21: Nikki ASH Defends Women’s Title In Triple Threat, More
WWE held their latest Supershow live event in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday featuring a Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat match and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley
* Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Shinsuke Nakamura
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks
* John Cena & The Mysterio’s defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
