WWE Live Event Results 8.1.21: Nikki ASH Defends Women’s Title In Triple Threat, More

WWE held their latest Supershow live event in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday featuring a Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat match and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

This was so cool seeing @DMcIntyreWWE for the first time live #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/DDxcVm1Lna — Samantha Hieber (@ladyhieber0618) August 2, 2021

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley

* Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Shinsuke Nakamura

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

* John Cena & The Mysterio’s defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos