WWE Live Event Results 8.26.24 From Belgium: Cody Rhodes Faces AJ Styles, More

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Brussels, Belgium on Monday morning, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bayley & Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

* DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Bloodline def. A-Town Down Under & The Street Profits

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

