WWE Live Event Results 8.26.24 From Belgium: Cody Rhodes Faces AJ Styles, More
WWE held a live event in Brussels, Belgium on Monday morning, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bayley & Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax
* DIY def. Pretty Deadly
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Bloodline def. A-Town Down Under & The Street Profits
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles
HOLY SHIT.
Thank you, Belgium! You’ll never know how much we need nights like tonight. #WWEBrussels
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 26, 2024
Cody stayed over 30 minutes after the show to take photos with everyone, took a child in the ring to give him an unforgettable moment and teased VERY loudly a PLE in Belgium.
Cody Rhodes just being Cody Rhodes. The absolute best.🇧🇪 #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/mkk5JXrT28
— Stvn 🧉 (@__stvnnn) August 26, 2024
Mon we want tables qui a pas pris au main event 🥲 mais show exceptionnel go avoir un PLE en Belgique #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/lVZRsOrSnA
— MOHAMINE (@EldMoha) August 26, 2024