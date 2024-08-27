WWE Live Event Results 8.26.24 From Belgium: Cody Rhodes Faces AJ Styles, More

WWE held a live event in Brussels, Belgium on Monday morning, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bayley & Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

* DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Bloodline def. A-Town Down Under & The Street Profits

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

Thank you, Belgium! You’ll never know how much we need nights like tonight. #WWEBrussels

Cody stayed over 30 minutes after the show to take photos with everyone, took a child in the ring to give him an unforgettable moment and teased VERY loudly a PLE in Belgium.

Cody Rhodes just being Cody Rhodes. The absolute best.🇧🇪 #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/mkk5JXrT28

— Stvn 🧉 (@__stvnnn) August 26, 2024