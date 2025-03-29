WWE Live Event Results From Austria: CM Punk Battles GUNTHER

WWE held a live event earlier today from the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, as part of their Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Seth Rollins def Dominik Mysterio

* Jey Uso def. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Randy Orton & Motor City Machine Guns def. The Miz & DIY

* Penta def. Chad Gable

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. CM Punk