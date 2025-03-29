wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Austria: CM Punk Battles GUNTHER
WWE held a live event earlier today from the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, as part of their Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Seth Rollins def Dominik Mysterio
* Jey Uso def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Randy Orton & Motor City Machine Guns def. The Miz & DIY
* Penta def. Chad Gable
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. CM Punk
