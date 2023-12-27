wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results from Baltimore 12.26.23: LA Knight Headlines

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
LA Knight WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event last night at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, as part of their Holiday tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory is a no contest when Grayson Waller interferes.
* AJ Styles & Randy Orton def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Bobby Lashley def. Butch
* The O.C. def. Pretty Deadly
* Last Man Standing: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa
* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)
* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. Bayley & IYO SKY
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

