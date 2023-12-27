WWE Live Event Results from Baltimore 12.26.23: LA Knight Headlines

WWE held a live event last night at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, as part of their Holiday tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory is a no contest when Grayson Waller interferes.

* AJ Styles & Randy Orton def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Bobby Lashley def. Butch

* The O.C. def. Pretty Deadly

* Last Man Standing: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa

* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. Bayley & IYO SKY

* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso