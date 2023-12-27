wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results from Baltimore 12.26.23: LA Knight Headlines
WWE held a live event last night at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, as part of their Holiday tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory is a no contest when Grayson Waller interferes.
* AJ Styles & Randy Orton def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Bobby Lashley def. Butch
* The O.C. def. Pretty Deadly
* Last Man Standing: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa
* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)
* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. Bayley & IYO SKY
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso
— Follow @FadeAwayMedia 🎥 (@FadeAwayContent) December 27, 2023
LA Knight is home! 🥹🥹 #WWEBaltimore pic.twitter.com/Ty6VdvnTjo
— Maryland Girl Jersey World (@misskiababy85) December 27, 2023
unserious 😭 #WWELIVEHolidayTour #WWEBALTIMORE pic.twitter.com/n7n27jbdxS
— TJ Detweiler (@__tortellini) December 27, 2023
PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY GIRL @ShotziWWE 💚 #WWEBaltimore #WWELIVEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/qiYpVyD8dl
— TJ Detweiler (@__tortellini) December 27, 2023
fireflies 🥹#WWEBALTIMORE #WWELIVEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/4l9DepVoAf
— TJ Detweiler (@__tortellini) December 27, 2023
