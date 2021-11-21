WWE Live Event Results 11.20.21: Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair, More

WWE Held a live event on Saturday night in Syracuse, New York featuring Becky Lynch Vs. Bianca Belair and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

* RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler), AJ Styles & Omos

* Liv Morgan def. Carmella

* Bobby Lashley def. Dominik & Rey Mysterio

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks

* The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair