WWE Live Event Results 7.31.21: Bianca Belair Battles Sasha Banks, More

WWE held a live event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday night featuring Bianca Belair facing off with Sasha Banks and more. You can see the results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

* Bobby Portis joined The New Day for their match.

* Bobby Lashley & MVP def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:Nikki ASH def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

* Big E def. Seth Rollins

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews def. and Kevin Owens and King Nakamura and Sami Zayn

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

* Dominik Mysterio, John Cena & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns)