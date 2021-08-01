wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 7.31.21: Bianca Belair Battles Sasha Banks, More
WWE held a live event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday night featuring Bianca Belair facing off with Sasha Banks and more. You can see the results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
* Bobby Portis joined The New Day for their match.
* Bobby Lashley & MVP def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
.@BPortistime of the @Bucks had the chance to take in #WWEMilwaukee with the #NewDay!! @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/QqyLbIk0E2
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2021
We had a special @Bucks appearance at #WWEMilwaukee…. your NBA champion, @BPortistime! 🏆🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/Ju0gKFnUPR
— Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) August 1, 2021
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:Nikki ASH def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley
* Big E def. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins doin the splits y’all lmaooo #WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/0EzKHl0Cxo
— key. (@leatifcnty) August 1, 2021
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews def. and Kevin Owens and King Nakamura and Sami Zayn
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks
It’s BOSS TIME !!!! #WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/W8WrDfoW2H
— KevinRivas (@KevinRivas1018) August 1, 2021
* Dominik Mysterio, John Cena & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns)
JOHN CENA!!!!! My childhood dream came true!!! 🟩⬜️🟩⬜️ #WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/YXxWI09dfU
— Quade™ (@ItsCadeQuick) August 1, 2021
when I started yelling like a fool this was his reaction 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @WWERomanReigns #WWEMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/6fFVGDRN3o
— key. (@leatifcnty) August 1, 2021
