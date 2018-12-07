WWE Live Event Results From Buenos Aires: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose Main Events

WWE has held a live event in Buenos Aires, Argentina yesterday, with Seth Rollins defending the Intercontinental title in the main event. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

*Drew McIntyre pinned Dolph Ziggler with a Claymore Kick.

*Natala was attacked by The Riott Squad. Ember Moon and Bayley made the save, but were attacked by Mickie James and Dana Brooke. This led to a brawl that ended with Liv Morgan being put through a table by Natalya. No real match.

*WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy pinned Gran Metalik. Andrade “Cien” Almas attacked Metallik after the match, leading to Rey Mysterio making the save and challenging him to a singles match…

*Rey Mysterio pinned Almas with a splash off the top.

*Elias vs. Baron Corbin was changed into a handicap maytch with No DQ as Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley joined Corbin. Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews hit ringside to make the save. Elias pinned Corbin.

*No Way Jose & Heath Slater & Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated The Revival & Rhyno & Jinder Mahal. Curt Hawkins came out and challenged Crews, who pinned him immediately. Three matches involving Crews!

*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax after Tamina attacked. Rousey challenged them to a handicap match and scored the win with an armbar on Tamina. So, two Rousey matches.

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose by DQ when Dean nailed Seth with a chair. Rollins cut a promo promising to take out Dean for good on tomorrow’s show.