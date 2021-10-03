WWE Live Event Results: Damian Priest Battles Sami Zayn At Puerto Rico Show

WWE held a live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday night with a US Title match main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Headlines:

* Dominick Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal

* Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox defeated Natalya & Tamina

* Keith “Bearcat” Lee defeated Drew Gulak

* Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, & Cesaro defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

* Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza defeated Mace and T-BAR

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley

* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn