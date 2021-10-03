wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results: Damian Priest Battles Sami Zayn At Puerto Rico Show
WWE held a live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday night with a US Title match main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Headlines:
* Dominick Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal
* Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox defeated Natalya & Tamina
Are @ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ your next Women’s Tag Team Champions?! #WWESanJuan pic.twitter.com/ljs8EE5qv7
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
* Keith “Bearcat” Lee defeated Drew Gulak
“The game changer is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊!!” @RealKeithLee is a man on a mission! #WWESanJuan @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/mT5cLOWWZU
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
* Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, & Cesaro defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
Name this dream team!! #WWESanJuan @FinnBalor @DMcIntyreWWE @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/S01bF2sO0w
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
* Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza defeated Mace and T-BAR
The hottest new tag team in WWE @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe don’t care where they get drafted…they want to take over!! #WWESanJuan pic.twitter.com/ImORxwWfRR
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley
* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn
Homecoming: Complete!! @ArcherOfInfamy successfully defends his #USTitle at #WWESanJuan!! 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/gerEZ2nAU8
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021