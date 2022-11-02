WWE Live Event Results 11.1.22 From Dortmund, Germany: Imperium Battles The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* Shotzi def. Sonya Deville

* The Brawling Brutes def. The New Day

* Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

* Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Imperium def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa