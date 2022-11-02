wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 11.1.22 From Dortmund, Germany: Imperium Battles The Bloodline, More
WWE held a live event in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* Shotzi def. Sonya Deville
* The Brawling Brutes def. The New Day
* Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn
* Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Imperium def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
Had a blast tonight, thank you #WWEDortmund! 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/inrs5jhvAf
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 1, 2022
#WWEDortmund it was awesome@YaOnlyLivvOnce @WWEDeutschland pic.twitter.com/gXlVlY21so
— Jakob (@Meisterchefkoch) November 1, 2022
#WWEDortmund #Bloodline ☝️☝️☝️ @WWEUsos and love you @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/S6TN04QAc3
— Pat Skywalker (@CeSPat2) November 1, 2022