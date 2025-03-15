wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany: GUNTHER Defends Against AJ Styles
WWE held a live event earlier today at the Westfallenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, as part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark
* Ludwig Kaiser def. Austin Theory
* Motor City Machine Guns def. #DIY
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan
* Penta def. Chad Gable
* Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. AJ Styles
Brutality Parkour 😈 #WWEdortmund pic.twitter.com/FpLfSPRkCA
— ★°•°•°Rhea Ripley Fan Page★°•°•°||Isabella (@rheasmosherr) March 15, 2025
GUNTHER VS AJ STYLES IN A STEEL CAGE IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW #WWEDortmund
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p3LUJLgU3G
— Sam (@ss_2605) March 15, 2025
📸: Matze316 pic.twitter.com/8ZyhANAhvm
— TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinzcom) March 15, 2025
Big sis killed itttt#WWEDortmund pic.twitter.com/yrOPH8O1Bd
— aslan (@itsaslann) March 15, 2025
