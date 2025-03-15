wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany: GUNTHER Defends Against AJ Styles

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Gunther 3-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event earlier today at the Westfallenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, as part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark
* Ludwig Kaiser def. Austin Theory
* Motor City Machine Guns def. #DIY
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan
* Penta def. Chad Gable
* Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. AJ Styles

