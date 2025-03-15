WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany: GUNTHER Defends Against AJ Styles

WWE held a live event earlier today at the Westfallenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, as part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark

* Ludwig Kaiser def. Austin Theory

* Motor City Machine Guns def. #DIY

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

* Penta def. Chad Gable

* Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) def. AJ Styles