WWE Live Event Results 3.13.22: Finn Balor Defends US Championship, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday in Savannah, Georgia headlined by a US Championship defense from Finn Balor. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* Bron Breakker & Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Austin Theory def. Dominik Mysterio

* Omos def. R-Truth

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* Miz TV featuring The Mysterios

* Rey Mysterio def. The Miz

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

* United States Championship Match: Finn Balor def. Damian Priest and Seth Rollins