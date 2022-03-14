wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.13.22: Finn Balor Defends US Championship, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday in Savannah, Georgia headlined by a US Championship defense from Finn Balor. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Inc:
* Bron Breakker & Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
First match #WWESavannah Bron Breakker and Ridele over Dirty Dawgs pic.twitter.com/YP3iyoNdhe
— Rob Wilkins – Fightful.com (@robwilkins) March 13, 2022
* Austin Theory def. Dominik Mysterio
* Omos def. R-Truth
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* Miz TV featuring The Mysterios
* Rey Mysterio def. The Miz
* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop
* United States Championship Match: Finn Balor def. Damian Priest and Seth Rollins
#WWESavannah #WWE pic.twitter.com/7ljIdu0U26
— Terry Radford (@TerryRadford4) March 14, 2022
