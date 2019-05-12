wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Aix-en-Provence, France: Reigns, Rollins & Braun Battle McIntyre, Corbin & Lashley

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
— Results are in from WWE’s live event in Aix-en-Provence, France last night, per PWTorch. You can see them below:

* Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley

* Ricochet & Aleister Black defeated The Revival

* Finn Balor defeated Elias to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

* Titus O’Neil defeated EC3

* Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans and Tamina to retain the RAW Women’s Title Match

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley

