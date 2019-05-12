WWE Live Event Results From Aix-en-Provence, France: Reigns, Rollins & Braun Battle McIntyre, Corbin & Lashley

— Results are in from WWE’s live event in Aix-en-Provence, France last night, per PWTorch. You can see them below:

* Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

𝘿𝙖𝙮 3: Can I just say how grateful I am ta’ be on tour with such an amazin’ best friend. Whether we are together or far apart, nobody will ever be prepared for tha’ riot we bring. #WWEMarseille was tha’ witness of that. Oh, hi Natters! 👋 pic.twitter.com/sMqhndyh0E — Can’t keep tha’ problem child locked up forever. (@MadeThe201Proud) May 12, 2019

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley

* Ricochet & Aleister Black defeated The Revival

* Finn Balor defeated Elias to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

* Titus O’Neil defeated EC3

* Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans and Tamina to retain the RAW Women’s Title Match

The champ champ taking these titles all around Europe. #WWEMarseille 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1NxIQMyg81 — Becky2Belts. (@IrelandsFire) May 11, 2019

The champ champ taking these titles all around Europe. #WWEMarseille 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1NxIQMyg81 — Becky2Belts. (@IrelandsFire) May 11, 2019

#WWEAix #WWEMarseille fut superbe ! Pensées pour mes amis ee @CatchNewz ! #WWEParis sera bientôt là 😉

Thanks to all @WWE superstars ! What a night ! By gawd it was so crazy ! My first ever WWE Show in 11 years…😍❤ pic.twitter.com/MBRY7j1KAR — Jordan Dumas (@JordanDumas9) May 10, 2019

#WWEMarseille was an absolute travesty. Not just because them wanna-be pinups won via fluke, but because Marseille is as filthy as their taste in food. pic.twitter.com/NTqcs9v1Pz — Ain’t no other lady. (@SheCurriesFavor) May 10, 2019

The champ champ taking these titles all around Europe. #WWEMarseille 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1NxIQMyg81 — Becky2Belts. (@IrelandsFire) May 11, 2019

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley