WWE Live Event Results From Amarillo, Texas: Seth Rollins Defeats The Fiend

WWE held a live event last night in Armarillo, Texas, featuring Seth Rollins defending against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E)

– Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan

– Chad Gable def. King Corbin

– Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. Tamina & Bayley

– WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins def. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt by DQ.