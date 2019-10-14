wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Amarillo, Texas: Seth Rollins Defeats The Fiend
WWE held a live event last night in Armarillo, Texas, featuring Seth Rollins defending against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E)
– Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan
– Chad Gable def. King Corbin
– Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. Tamina & Bayley
– WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins def. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt by DQ.
The Man #wweamarillo pic.twitter.com/cl606FnqrQ
— Ashley (@heelbecks) October 14, 2019
Gotta love the Disarm-her and Figure 8 @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEAmarillo pic.twitter.com/1Dl5Z2vcYi
— Taylor Smith (@taylor_saweikis) October 14, 2019
Throw ya hands in the air!!#WWEAmarillo pic.twitter.com/zhDL8rhuQg
— Jerod T. McDaniel (@jerodmcdaniel) October 14, 2019
#WWEAmarillo @WWERollins you guy did a great job tonight, come back to Amarillo real soon #WWE @WWEUniverse @WWE pic.twitter.com/Q8zZVlsI4u
— Abby (@Venomfan45abby) October 14, 2019
#WWEAmarillo @TrueKofi @WWEBigE, had a great time tonight, come back to Amarillo real soon @WWE @WWEUniverse #WWE pic.twitter.com/CVNifh0SVy
— Abby (@Venomfan45abby) October 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Heavy Machinery Originally Meant For RAW Draft Pool, Goldberg Appears on DaMandyz Donuts
- WWE Chartering A Flight From Saudi Arabia To Get Back To US For Smackdown
- Eric Bischoff Recalls His Reaction to Sid Vicious Breaking His Leg at WCW Sin PPV
- Jim Ross on His Issues With the Ultimate Warrior, Vince McMahon Being ‘Fascinated’ With Warrior’s Character