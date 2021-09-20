wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Augusta, GA: Roman Reigns Wins Main Event

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event last night from the Jas Brown Arena in Augusta, GA, with Roman Reigns winning in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa
* Riddle def. AJ Styles
* Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross
* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie def. R-Truth
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) def. New Day
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Alexa Bliss
* Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley and Big E

