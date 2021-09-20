WWE Live Event Results From Augusta, GA: Roman Reigns Wins Main Event

WWE held a live event last night from the Jas Brown Arena in Augusta, GA, with Roman Reigns winning in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa

* Riddle def. AJ Styles

* Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross

* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie def. R-Truth

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) def. New Day

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley and Big E

.@WWERomanReigns is on his way to #WWERaw , but first he makes his last stop in #WWEAugusta! Are you Team #Bloodline or Team #NewDay? Don’t miss the 6-man tag action tomorrow night only on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/6ITfNGFpMN — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2021