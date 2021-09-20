wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Augusta, GA: Roman Reigns Wins Main Event
WWE held a live event last night from the Jas Brown Arena in Augusta, GA, with Roman Reigns winning in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa
* Riddle def. AJ Styles
* Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross
* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie def. R-Truth
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) def. New Day
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Alexa Bliss
* Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley and Big E
.@WWERomanReigns is on his way to #WWERaw , but first he makes his last stop in #WWEAugusta!
Are you Team #Bloodline or Team #NewDay?
Don’t miss the 6-man tag action tomorrow night only on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/6ITfNGFpMN
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2021
Yep 2nd show in 2 months and once again it’s all about Roman Reigns #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/f8DejsMDYT
— I couldn’t think of a name (@kingkoopa1313) September 20, 2021
Alexa vs Charlotte for the #RAW women’s championship, Charlotte retained!💜 #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/jo8aX6AgIK
— chey 🦋 (@womenswrestli17) September 19, 2021
Main event triple threat. #WWEAugusta @WWEBigE @fightbobby @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/KFbeQqbq15
— Xero (@IyceColdQDP) September 20, 2021
From WWE Instagram! #WWEAugusta #RheaRipley #WWE #TheNightmare #Brutality #SuperBrutality (@RheaRipley_WWE) (@NikkiCrossWWE) pic.twitter.com/DX785OJ49D
— Rhea-Ripley.Net | FANSITE For Rhea Ripley (@RheaRipleyNet) September 19, 2021