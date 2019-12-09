WWE Live Event Results From Augusta, GA: Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan Headlines

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Augusta, Georgia last night, with Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch went to a no contest in a women’s title match when the Kabuki Warrior’s did a run in. This led to.

Charlotte and Becky def the Warriors when Becky submitted Kairi Sane.

Aleister Black def Buddy Murphy.

Street Profits def Zack Ryder/ Curt Hawkins.

Humberto Castillo/Kevin Owens def Andrade/Drew McIntyre.

24/7 title R Truth def the Singh Brothers.

Ricochet/Viking Raiders def the OC.

Main Event Seth Rollins def Erik Rowan in a Augusta Street Fight. Rollins was a total babyface in this match.