wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Augusta, GA: Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan Headlines
December 9, 2019 | Posted by
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Augusta, Georgia last night, with Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:
Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch went to a no contest in a women’s title match when the Kabuki Warrior’s did a run in. This led to.
Charlotte and Becky def the Warriors when Becky submitted Kairi Sane.
Aleister Black def Buddy Murphy.
Street Profits def Zack Ryder/ Curt Hawkins.
Humberto Castillo/Kevin Owens def Andrade/Drew McIntyre.
24/7 title R Truth def the Singh Brothers.
Ricochet/Viking Raiders def the OC.
Main Event Seth Rollins def Erik Rowan in a Augusta Street Fight. Rollins was a total babyface in this match.
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed
- New Day On Being Told They Would Be Preachers, Trying to Pretend They Liked The Pitch
- Mike Kanellis Says Emasculation Angle Didn’t Make Him Ask For Release, Reveals His Only Issue With It
- Petey Williams and Gail Kim On AEW and NXT Using the Canadian Destroyer