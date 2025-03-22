wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Belfast: GUNTHER Battles CM Punk

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Event Ireland Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event earlier today at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of their European tour. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rey Mysterio def. Finn Balor
* Charlotte Flair def. Piper Niven
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sheamus
* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) def. Michin
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk went to a double count out. Punk hit a GTS after the match.
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* Braun Strowman & Jimmy Uso def. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu
* WWE Undisputed Championship – Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa

