WWE Live Event Results From Belfast: GUNTHER Battles CM Punk

WWE held a live event earlier today at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of their European tour. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rey Mysterio def. Finn Balor

* Charlotte Flair def. Piper Niven

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) def. Michin

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk went to a double count out. Punk hit a GTS after the match.

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* Braun Strowman & Jimmy Uso def. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

* WWE Undisputed Championship – Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa