WWE Live Event Results From Belfast: GUNTHER Battles CM Punk
WWE held a live event earlier today at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of their European tour. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Rey Mysterio def. Finn Balor
* Charlotte Flair def. Piper Niven
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Sheamus
* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) def. Michin
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk went to a double count out. Punk hit a GTS after the match.
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* Braun Strowman & Jimmy Uso def. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu
* WWE Undisputed Championship – Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
more cm punk vs gunther #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/1wkXWB3pO4
— gorl named "Fujoshi Freak" (@negativedolls) March 22, 2025
Nothing but love from #WWEBelfast for @FinnBalor! 🇮🇪👏 pic.twitter.com/bCgXCbfN6R
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2025
Cody Mania#WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/p2PeNhUSFc
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) March 22, 2025
.@CMPunk is gonna feel that one for days 😮💨 #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/qjnBXcInYb
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2025
Tonight, was my first live event match since December 2023. Felt sooo good to be back. Thank you #WWEBelfast for WOOOOing & BOOing 💎 pic.twitter.com/U67pBAPQPl
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 22, 2025