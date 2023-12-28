WWE Live Event Results From Boston 12.27.23: World Title Triple Threat Headlines

WWE held a Holiday tour live event for their RAW brand last night at the TD Garden in Boston. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) def. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest def. Jey Uso & Sami Zayn

* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

* Omos def. R-Truth

* Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Ivy Nile & Shayna Baszler

* World Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew Mcintyre & Shinsuke Nakamura