WWE Live Event Results From Boston 12.27.23: World Title Triple Threat Headlines

December 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Seth Rollins 12-4-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Holiday tour live event for their RAW brand last night at the TD Garden in Boston. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser
* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) def. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest def. Jey Uso & Sami Zayn
* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio
* Omos def. R-Truth
* Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Ivy Nile & Shayna Baszler
* World Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew Mcintyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

Joseph Lee

