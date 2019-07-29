wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Cape Girardeau: Kofi Kingston Retains In Triple Threat
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with Kofi Kingston defending the WWE title in a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe. Here are results, via Fightful:
– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
– Apollo Crews def. Buddy Murphy
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The IIconics (c) def. The Kabuki Warriors
– Aleister Black def. Andrade
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (c) def. Heavy Machinery, The Authors of Pain, and The B Team
– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe
Totally enjoying #WWECapeGirardeau! @WWE #NewDayRocks pic.twitter.com/0zJeQ7ftlr
— S. Jones (@momK123) July 29, 2019
#surprise at #WWECapeGirardeau @RonKillings with the 24/7 title pic.twitter.com/InmDNjhdHM
— Tommy McIntosh (@TommyMcIntosh) July 29, 2019
The Queen 👑 @WWE #wweCapeGirardeau pic.twitter.com/S5GCY86b2o
— Liz Warren⚓ (@elizabitchmeow) July 29, 2019
#surprise @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight just stunned you. #WWECapeGirardeau pic.twitter.com/VZnzzamaNU
— Tommy McIntosh (@TommyMcIntosh) July 29, 2019
WWE Instagram Photos from #WWECapeGirardeau pic.twitter.com/OpPPLYppAi
— Peyton-Royce.com (@PeytonRoyceCOM) July 29, 2019
