WWE Live Event Results From Cape Girardeau: Kofi Kingston Retains In Triple Threat

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with Kofi Kingston defending the WWE title in a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe. Here are results, via Fightful:

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

– Apollo Crews def. Buddy Murphy

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The IIconics (c) def. The Kabuki Warriors

– Aleister Black def. Andrade

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (c) def. Heavy Machinery, The Authors of Pain, and The B Team

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe