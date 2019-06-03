wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From College Station, Texas: Roman Reigns Defeats Elias
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in College Station, Texas last night, which featured Roman Reigns defeating Elias in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) (c) def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
– Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy
– Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) ended in a no contest when R-Truth runs in.
– Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews and others try to win the 24/7 Title from R-Truth. Truth escapes when Lars Sullivan attacks everyone.
– Carmella def. Zelina Vega
– Kevin Owens Show with Xavier Woods ends with Woods putting Owens through a table.
– Charlotte Flair def. Ember Moon
– Roman Reigns def. Elias. Drew McIntyre interfered in the bout.
The Big Dog #RomanReigns Cleaning The Yard tonight at #WWECollegeStation
Vid cr : barbihayden IG pic.twitter.com/pitMShTkX3
— Muhammad Hussein (@Mhussein9911) June 3, 2019
@MsCharlotteWWE vs @WWEEmberMoon was a very entertaining match, also! #WWECollegeStation pic.twitter.com/54FLTyta68
— Eric (@Emass85) June 3, 2019
HOOK EM HORNS!!! 🤘 #WWECollegeStation pic.twitter.com/q2Abof9fZK
— Oscar of House Struggle (@ZolaCFC1905) June 3, 2019
@WWEAleister hell yeah baby! #WWECollegeStation pic.twitter.com/qtiMJJfj11
— Kari Smith (@byviKARIous) June 2, 2019
Awesome match @Zelina_VegaWWE and @WWECarmella, I see you J walkin.#WWECollegeStation pic.twitter.com/CWniGfmLvQ
— Christian garcia (@Christi40258215) June 3, 2019
