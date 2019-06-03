WWE Live Event Results From College Station, Texas: Roman Reigns Defeats Elias

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in College Station, Texas last night, which featured Roman Reigns defeating Elias in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) (c) def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

– Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

– Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) ended in a no contest when R-Truth runs in.

– Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews and others try to win the 24/7 Title from R-Truth. Truth escapes when Lars Sullivan attacks everyone.

– Carmella def. Zelina Vega

– Kevin Owens Show with Xavier Woods ends with Woods putting Owens through a table.

– Charlotte Flair def. Ember Moon

– Roman Reigns def. Elias. Drew McIntyre interfered in the bout.