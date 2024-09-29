WWE Live Event Results From Columbus, GA: Cody Rhodes Defends Against AJ Styles

WWE held a live event tonight at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA, with Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles and more. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Nia Jax (c) by DQ

* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett

* WWE World Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ilja Dragunov

* The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, & Dexter Lumis) def. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Chad Gable)

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: DIY def. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) by DQ when Jacob Fatu interfered.

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles