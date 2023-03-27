wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Denver: Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman Go Viral
WWE held a live event last night at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, with a moment that went viral for Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman. Rhodes lifted the much larger Strowman onto his shoulders and posed with him after their match. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green
* The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan
* Asuka & Michin (Mia Yim) def. Damage Control (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) (with Bayley)
* The Miz hosts Miz TV with Bobby Lashley. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory interrupted.
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Bobby Lashley and The Miz
* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)
An IRL maniac, @CodyRhodes#WWEDenver pic.twitter.com/9YFcmJpWqs
— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) March 27, 2023
Denver showed up & showed out tonight !#WWEDenver
ROAD TO #wrESTleMania#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/2tQqEeoszD
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 27, 2023
What a night for @fightbobby to return home! #WWEDenver pic.twitter.com/Px93tkViGK
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2023
THE EST❤#WWEDenver pic.twitter.com/biUYlFrswx
— WefLucha (@WefLucha) March 27, 2023
#WWEDenver was🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/7mGT2brRVa
— Isaac Eisenbarth (@ike5353isaac) March 27, 2023
