WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below.

*Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER)

*Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin

*Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) defeated The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

*WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Bout: Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville

*Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Bout: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox defeated IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

*Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, and Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL

*WWE United States Championship Bout: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins

.@WWERollins tonight at #WWEErie calling out Roman Reigns yet again and an armband paying tribute to Jay Briscoe ❤️🫶😭pic.twitter.com/M3jAWNRn5M — Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd) January 22, 2023