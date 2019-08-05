wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Erie, PA: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin In A Street Fight
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Erie, Pennsylvania last night, with a street fight between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Ricochet
– Dana Brooke def. Sarah Logan
– Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans
– No Way Jose def. Robert Roode
– Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn
– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
