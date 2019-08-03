WWE Live Event Results From Fort Wayne, Indiana: AJ Styles Defends Against Ricochet

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand last night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which featured a US title match between AJ Styles and Ricochet. Here are results, via Fightful:

– United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Ricochet

– Dana Brooke def. Sarah Logan

– Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival

– Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

– No Way Jose def. Robert Roode

– Braun Strowman def. Cesaro

– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin