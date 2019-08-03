wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Fort Wayne, Indiana: AJ Styles Defends Against Ricochet
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand last night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which featured a US title match between AJ Styles and Ricochet. Here are results, via Fightful:
– United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Ricochet
– Dana Brooke def. Sarah Logan
– Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival
– Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
– No Way Jose def. Robert Roode
– Braun Strowman def. Cesaro
– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
My favorite pictures my wife took at #WWEFortWayne @DanaBrookeWWE @RealRobertRoode @LaceyEvansWWE and of course @BeckyLynchWWE The whole family had a blast thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/iadF1LNgTV
— Gerrell Crabtree (@GerrellCrabtree) August 3, 2019
#WWEFortWayne @BeckyLynchWWE Lass Whoopin pic.twitter.com/ru9LVOe3sS
— Al (@A52LG) August 3, 2019
.@wwerollins @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEFortWayne pic.twitter.com/wLEG3X5pMo
— Alex Martinez (@adblueranger) August 3, 2019
Awesome shot I got it @KingRicochet last night at #WWEFortWayne ! pic.twitter.com/RQBEOcOk9D
— Caleb Gonya (@c_gonya) August 3, 2019
.@braunstrowman @wwecesaro #WWEFortWayne pic.twitter.com/rMkIqugjzJ
— Alex Martinez (@adblueranger) August 3, 2019
