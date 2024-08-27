WWE Live Event Results From Germany 8.27.24: Gunther Faces Ilja Dragunov, More

WWE held a live event in Oberhausen, Germany on Tuesday, with Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Title against Ilja Dragunov and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ludwig Kaiser

* DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* Bayley & Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

* WWE World Championship Match: Gunther def. Ilja Dragunov

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline def. A-Town Down Under & Street Profits

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles