WWE Live Event Results From Grand Rapids, MI: Big E Retains WWE Title

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event last night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Big E defending the WWE title in a triple threat match. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley
* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss
* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

