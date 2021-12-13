wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Grand Rapids, MI: Big E Retains WWE Title
WWE held a live event last night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Big E defending the WWE title in a triple threat match. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley
* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss
* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins
👹🔥📸 #wwegrandrapids !@RheaRipley_WWE @WWENikkiASH
( 📸 mansfieldlarry ) pic.twitter.com/1MeBOpzAVs
— Rhea Ripley 👹👑 (@Rheas_Nightmare) December 13, 2021
#wwegrandrapids
It was amazing seeing @FinnBalor and Drew pic.twitter.com/JJW9oOtpX3
— Moriah dykstra (@dykstra_moriah) December 13, 2021
So very happy that i was able to see my favorite @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEGrandRapids forever a favorite memory of mine. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5THyLS5fM
— 🧚🏽♀️✨ (@mamalynchh) December 13, 2021
We here in Grand Rapids love Sasha Banks!!! 💎💎💎#WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/3C2ao5CXFn
— Tribal Chief Timothy Flair (@TimothyFlair90) December 13, 2021
Who had the better 🪧 at #WWEGrandRapids? @WWERollins or @FightOwensFight? pic.twitter.com/nlF7L4FKrP
— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Some Muscle, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Booker T On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Why AEW Is the Last Place Jeff Should Be Right Now
- Madusa On How Women’s Wrestling Continues to Be Elevated, Why The System Is Still ‘Busted’
- Jimmy Hart On The Most Painful Spots Of His Career, Working With Vince McMahon