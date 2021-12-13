WWE Live Event Results From Grand Rapids, MI: Big E Retains WWE Title

WWE held a live event last night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Big E defending the WWE title in a triple threat match. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

* Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) def. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley

* Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss

* Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles via DQ

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

So very happy that i was able to see my favorite @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEGrandRapids forever a favorite memory of mine. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5THyLS5fM — 🧚🏽‍♀️✨ (@mamalynchh) December 13, 2021