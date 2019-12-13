WWE Live Event Results From Green Bay: The Fiend Beats The Miz

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown roster in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last night, featuring ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt against The Miz. Here are results, via Fightful:

* SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) and Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

* Elias def. Dolph Ziggler

* Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Mustafa Ali

* WWE Universal Championship – Cage Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) def. The Miz

* Shorty G def. Cesaro

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Lacey Evans def. Bayley (c) by DQ

* Roman Reigns def. King Corbin