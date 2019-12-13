wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Green Bay: The Fiend Beats The Miz
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown roster in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last night, featuring ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt against The Miz. Here are results, via Fightful:
* SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) and Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)
* Elias def. Dolph Ziggler
* Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Mustafa Ali
* WWE Universal Championship – Cage Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) def. The Miz
* Shorty G def. Cesaro
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Lacey Evans def. Bayley (c) by DQ
* Roman Reigns def. King Corbin
#TheBigDog #RomanReigns 😍🔥#WWEGreenbay #WWELive
📸 christopher lee/T pic.twitter.com/i6WHy5DwWW
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) December 13, 2019
Came for the pancakes, stayed for the power belly. #WWEGreenBay @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/wumjp6alKo
— Sammy Rocker (@SammyRocker5150) December 13, 2019
Girls supporting girls!! I love it. @DanaBrookeWWE @NikkiCrossWWE #WWEGreenBay pic.twitter.com/W0HB7KvUjo
— Ryn 🐝 (@TooSweetTaryn) December 13, 2019
Let him in #wwegreenbay pic.twitter.com/dRr4fsWh4f
— Jack Baldwin (@CartCollector87) December 13, 2019
In the heart of #Packer country, @otiswwe & @tuckerwwe were prepared appropriately! #WWEGreenBay pic.twitter.com/MTyCPtpQs7
— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green on Disrespectful Fan Chants During Her Matches
- Update on AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales for Upcoming Shows, Ticket Sales Not Far Behind Raw This Week
- Lana Says She’s Received Death Threats Over Her WWE Angle With Rusev
- Chris Jericho Reveals His First Idea for the Name of the Inner Circle That Tony Khan Didn’t Like, How He Initially Suggested MJF