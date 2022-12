WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events

WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:

* Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match.

* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

* Greensboro Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler

* Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER def. Sheamus

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) via DQ when Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa interfered.

* Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & Ricochet def. The Usos & Sami Zayn

