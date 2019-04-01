wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA: Kofi Kingston Battles Elias Again
WWE held a live event for both their RAW and Smackdown brands in Hershey, Pennsylvania last night, with Kofi Kingston battling Elias in the main event. Here are the results, via Fightful:
* SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
The Usos (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (w/ Lana)
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Buddy Murphy (c) def. Tony Nese
* WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor ends in a double count-out.
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) def. Becky Lynch
– Post match, Asuka attacked Charlotte Flair.
* WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Samoa Joe (c) def. AJ Styles and Cesaro
* Asuka & Naomi def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose
* Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods & Big E) def. Elias
Will @fightbobby take @FinnBalor’s advice for #WrestleMania? We’ll find out in 7 days! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/nrzY16pJvo
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2019
Becky with the stunner! #wwehershey pic.twitter.com/ricV2IShqx
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 1, 2019
Okay but, you didn’t have to stunt on us like that @MsCharlotteWWE #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/J82epk1qEu
— joelene (@sarayascabello) April 1, 2019
@MsCharlotteWWE makes the best faces during her matches!! #WWEHershey @WWE pic.twitter.com/ws3juNaQhY
— Danielle (@Danig0817) April 1, 2019
@WWECesaro from #wwehershey 📷👍 pic.twitter.com/PsMlcwUGmy
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 1, 2019
Loved seeing my girl @NaomiWWE in #WWEHershey tonight!! She is amazing! pic.twitter.com/4aYgZZAFfr
— Danielle (@Danig0817) April 1, 2019
The Road to #WrestleMania turns into #RusevDay at #WWEHershey. @RusevBUL @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/G9Q6R9d8iz
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2019
In 7 days at #WrestleMania, can the 8-time Women’s Champion win her 9th championship? #WWEHershey @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/0QmITkuWNM
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2019
@NaomiWWE Thank you for absolutely making my little girl’s night in #WWEHershey tonight! You took a few minutes to talk to her, called her princess, and said you loved her hair! She told me it was the best day ever! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5alaxGOMmN
— Katie Rose (@KatieBrady383) April 1, 2019
In one week at #WrestleMania, @AJStylesOrg has only one thing in mind for @RandyOrton! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ncxda7HB5h
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2019
… @BeckyLynchWWE’s song to Elias tonight at #WWEHershey 😂 pic.twitter.com/V3KJsqEXZA
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 1, 2019
The Man🤑 @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/Q6i7yt5eG3
— joelene (@sarayascabello) April 1, 2019
@UpUpDwnDwn @XavierWoodsPhD This made my night!! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/CNMLYu3XbA
— ~Alyssa Marie~ (@Mrs_McClarinet) March 31, 2019
