WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA: Kofi Kingston Battles Elias Again

WWE held a live event for both their RAW and Smackdown brands in Hershey, Pennsylvania last night, with Kofi Kingston battling Elias in the main event. Here are the results, via Fightful:

* SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

The Usos (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (w/ Lana)

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy (c) def. Tony Nese

* WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor ends in a double count-out.

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) def. Becky Lynch

– Post match, Asuka attacked Charlotte Flair.

* WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Samoa Joe (c) def. AJ Styles and Cesaro

* Asuka & Naomi def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

* Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods & Big E) def. Elias