wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results from Jonesboro, AR: LA Knight Battles Grayson Waller
November 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night from the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, AR. There were around 3,500 in attendance. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair when Bayley interfered.
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Ridge Holland def. Karrion Kross
* Grayson Waller cut a promo.
* Viking Rules: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar
* Cameron Grimes & Dragon Lee def. Pretty Deadly
* The LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro) def. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits
* Jonesboro Street Fight: LA Knight def. Grayson Waller