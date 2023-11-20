WWE Live Event Results from Jonesboro, AR: LA Knight Battles Grayson Waller

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night from the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, AR. There were around 3,500 in attendance. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair when Bayley interfered.

* Shotzi def. Bayley

* Ridge Holland def. Karrion Kross

* Grayson Waller cut a promo.

* Viking Rules: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

* Cameron Grimes & Dragon Lee def. Pretty Deadly

* The LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro) def. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits

* Jonesboro Street Fight: LA Knight def. Grayson Waller