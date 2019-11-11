wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Leeds, England: The Fiend Retains Against Seth Rollins
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand on Saturday night in Leeds, England with The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Raw Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks to retain the title
– R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick
– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin
– Angelo Dawkins defeated Shelton Benjamin
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeated Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan to retain the titles
– Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton
– WWE United States Title Match: Braun Strowman defeats AJ Styles by DQ, Styles retained the title
– Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)
– Rusev defeated Lashley by DQ
– Universal Title Street Fight Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch retains the Raw Women’s Championship at #WWELeeds pic.twitter.com/1kRTzZWBW4
— Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) November 9, 2019
#WWELeeds #BeckyLynch with that counter move jus when think you got Becky down she surprises u so glad she won.
Credit to owner pic.twitter.com/aJnG4xBvVR
— ✨Becky Nation✨ (@firefurygoddess) November 10, 2019
Completed life. #WWELeeds pic.twitter.com/eEZHLQvnWT
— C.J. (@Ceej_84) November 10, 2019
From WWE’s Instagram! #WWELeeds @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/buAz3eIy7Z
— LBP | Fan Account (@LegitBossPage) November 9, 2019
#WWELeeds WWE Live Event #AJStyles
Credit to owner pic.twitter.com/7tJQNIGt5H
— AJ Styles Fan (@P1xClash) November 10, 2019
.@AJStylesOrg was the MVP at tonight’s #WWELeeds show… even dropping an S bomb! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YQyZ0RRjTw
— Richard Land (@maskedwrestlers) November 9, 2019
The Fiend against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a street fight to close the show #WWELeeds pic.twitter.com/wqURaysAH4
— Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) November 9, 2019
