WWE Live Event Results From Leeds, England: The Fiend Retains Against Seth Rollins

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins The Fiend Hell in a Cell

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand on Saturday night in Leeds, England with The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Raw Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks to retain the title

– R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick

– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin

– Angelo Dawkins defeated Shelton Benjamin

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeated Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan to retain the titles

– Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton

– WWE United States Title Match: Braun Strowman defeats AJ Styles by DQ, Styles retained the title

– Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

– Rusev defeated Lashley by DQ

– Universal Title Street Fight Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins

