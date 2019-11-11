WWE Live Event Results From Leeds, England: The Fiend Retains Against Seth Rollins

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand on Saturday night in Leeds, England with The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Raw Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks to retain the title

– R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick

– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin

– Angelo Dawkins defeated Shelton Benjamin

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeated Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan to retain the titles

– Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton

– WWE United States Title Match: Braun Strowman defeats AJ Styles by DQ, Styles retained the title

– Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

– Rusev defeated Lashley by DQ

– Universal Title Street Fight Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch retains the Raw Women’s Championship at #WWELeeds pic.twitter.com/1kRTzZWBW4 — Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) November 9, 2019

#WWELeeds #BeckyLynch with that counter move jus when think you got Becky down she surprises u so glad she won. Credit to owner pic.twitter.com/aJnG4xBvVR — ✨Becky Nation✨ (@firefurygoddess) November 10, 2019