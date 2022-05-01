WWE Live Event Results from Leipzig, Germany: Drew McIntyre Beats Bobby Lashley in Headliner

– WWE continued its live European tour with an event today in Leipzig, Germany. Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event. Here are the results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya to retain their titles.

* Gunther beat Sami Zayn.

* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Ridge Holland (w/Sheamus).

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) beat The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso).

* WWE SmackDown WOmen’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair (c) beat Aliyah and Shotzi to retain the title.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) defeated Butch to retain his title.

* In the main event, Drew McIntyre picked up a win over Bobby Lashley.

WWE also tweeted out some photos of Sami Zayn getting embarrassed at today’s live event in Leipzig: