WWE Live Event Results from Leipzig, Germany: Drew McIntyre Beats Bobby Lashley in Headliner
– WWE continued its live European tour with an event today in Leipzig, Germany. Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event. Here are the results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya to retain their titles.
* Gunther beat Sami Zayn.
* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Ridge Holland (w/Sheamus).
* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) beat The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso).
* WWE SmackDown WOmen’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair (c) beat Aliyah and Shotzi to retain the title.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) defeated Butch to retain his title.
* In the main event, Drew McIntyre picked up a win over Bobby Lashley.
WWE also tweeted out some photos of Sami Zayn getting embarrassed at today’s live event in Leipzig:
Rough night for @SamiZayn! #WWELeipzig pic.twitter.com/ed1lKcMKEO
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2022