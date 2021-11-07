wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From London: Smackdown Stars Join UK Tour
WWE held a live event tonight at the SSE Arena in London, England, with Smackdown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal
* United States Championship Fatal Four Way Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker
* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop
* RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler)
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks
* WWE Championship Match: London Street Fight: Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley
