wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From London: Smackdown Stars Join UK Tour

November 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Smackdown

WWE held a live event tonight at the SSE Arena in London, England, with Smackdown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal
* United States Championship Fatal Four Way Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker
* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop
* RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler)
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks
* WWE Championship Match: London Street Fight: Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading