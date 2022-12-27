wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Competes, More
WWE held its annual live event in Madison Square Garden on Monday, featuring an appearance by Bray Wyatt and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium
* Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma
* Jinder Mahal came out and cut a promo complaining about not being in tonight’s Intercontinental Championship match and issued a challenge. Bray Wyatt came out.
* Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Gunther def. Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* New York City Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler
* Braun Strowman cut a promo for his match with Sami Zayn. Zayn came out with The Usos and Solo Sikoa, with Zayn saying that he wasn’t cleared which led into Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa. That match ended when Ths Usos got involved and Kevin Owens made the save.
* Non-Title Match: Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens def. The Usos
They got Bray Wyatt wrestling at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4aIrTZu79n
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 27, 2022
BRAY WYATT HAS INTERRUPTED JINDER MAHAL AT #WWELIVE AT #MSG AND IS COMPETING IN A MATCH OH MY FREAKING GODDDDD@CWrestlingUK pic.twitter.com/eoT8YYNoup
— Al Turrisi (@alturrisi1) December 27, 2022
Bruh. @EscobarWWE. 🥹 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/NSQosyvrPk
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 27, 2022
I would hate to receive a chop from @Gunther_AUT. My goodness. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/3KMLlvjfJX
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 27, 2022
👀 @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/vIP1HsuOl7
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) December 27, 2022
That table was too stubborn 🤣@YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0JKMNvNxXF
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) December 27, 2022
