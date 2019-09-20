WWE Live Event Results From Manila: Kofi Kingston Defends Against Daniel Bryan

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Manila, Philippines, which featured Kofi Kingston defending the WWE title against Daniel Bryan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Kevin Owens def. Andrade

– Chad Gable def. EC3

– EC3 pinned R-Truth to win 24/7 Title. Truth regained the title, pinning EC3 with the help of Gable.

– Carmella def. Mandy Rose

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

– Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods)

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan

Well that was a quick title change 😂 #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/7bRaMogsRL — LNDZ (@lindzlaracroft) September 20, 2019

Charlotte can’t just powerbomb Bayley through a table like that. What a horrible role model 🥺 #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/cUZGquKZge — BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) September 20, 2019