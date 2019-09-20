wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Manila: Kofi Kingston Defends Against Daniel Bryan
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Manila, Philippines, which featured Kofi Kingston defending the WWE title against Daniel Bryan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Kevin Owens def. Andrade
– Chad Gable def. EC3
– EC3 pinned R-Truth to win 24/7 Title. Truth regained the title, pinning EC3 with the help of Gable.
– Carmella def. Mandy Rose
– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
– Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair
– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods)
– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan
Well that was a quick title change 😂 #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/7bRaMogsRL
— LNDZ (@lindzlaracroft) September 20, 2019
SPEAR!
Roman Reigns gets the win in Manila! #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/QeiTUSm19g
— Santino Honasan🎈 (@honasantino) September 20, 2019
Charlotte can’t just powerbomb Bayley through a table like that. What a horrible role model 🥺 #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/cUZGquKZge
— BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) September 20, 2019
What a match! A thrilling and entertaining tag team championship 😬#WWEManila #WWEManila2019 #SmartAranetaColiseum #ExperienceAraneta pic.twitter.com/N4924uOdDA
— SmartAranetaColiseum (@TheBigDome) September 20, 2019
Bayley & the crowd said fck table lives | #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/14as4Du1jU
— BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) September 20, 2019
AND STILL #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/5vYbxq7qOj
— Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) September 20, 2019
