WWE Live Event Results From Melbourne: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan In A Cage

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Melbourne, Australia earlier today, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) and Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

– Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston ended in a no contest.

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) & Buddy Murphy def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) & Randy Orton

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

– Steel Cage: Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan