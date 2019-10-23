wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Melbourne: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan In A Cage
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Melbourne, Australia earlier today, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) and Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
– Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston ended in a no contest.
– The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) & Buddy Murphy def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) & Randy Orton
– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair
– Steel Cage: Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan
@RandyOrton was fantastic tonight at #WWEMelbourne. His overly slow entrance was utterly hilarious #SlowDueToAge 😀 pic.twitter.com/BzXF4QLq2R
— Julian Thomson (@JediJT74) October 23, 2019
If you're gunna do it, do it with Flair.. @MsCharlotteWWE #wwemelbourne pic.twitter.com/yRs8j6nTSI
— Daniel Brewer 🎛🎙📻 (@danbrewerradio) October 23, 2019
Australia can’t stop singing for @itsBayleyWWE no matter how much she fights it #WWEAustralia #wwemelbourne pic.twitter.com/fKkUfLOfNQ
— Jade (@lasskick) October 23, 2019
#wwemelbourne well what a great night…. @WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/jnafo6tHJu
— Daniel Brewer 🎛🎙📻 (@danbrewerradio) October 23, 2019
Spear! 🔥💪 #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns defeated Erick Rowan in a steel cage match!#WWEMelbourne #WWEAustralia #WWELive
📹 stevosstrengthjourney/IG. pic.twitter.com/RyRD3FFA3W
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) October 23, 2019
