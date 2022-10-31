wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Mexico City: Seth Rollins Defends US Title
WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The show began with a 10-bell salute t Humberto Garza. Here are results, via Turn Heel Wrestling:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Nikki Cross appeared and chased off Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.
* Santos Escobar w/ El Fantasma def. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke. Tamina Snuka won the belt too, before Brooke won it back.
* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Los Lotharios def. Legado Del Fantasma
* Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Raquel Rodriguez def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory and Matt Riddle
✨ Seth Rollins retiene el campeonato de los Estados Unidos 🏆🔥🇺🇸 #WWEMéxicoCity
(🎥: @mc_dielf) pic.twitter.com/2dZGNbe4pC
— AS México (@ASMexico) October 31, 2022
Seth wins at #WWEMexicoCity #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
🎥: diegomora205 | Instagram pic.twitter.com/tu1kIXiPoB
— SRFans Media (@SRFansMedia) October 31, 2022
Previo al arranque del #WWEMexicoCity, se rinde un homenaje para Humberto Garza pic.twitter.com/9bDxDndATu
— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) October 31, 2022
Hoy @EscobarWWE llegó acompañado a #WWEMexicoCity por el jefe de jefes del #LegadoDelFantasma 👊👥🇲🇽☠️ pic.twitter.com/Nqjt52uMU5
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 31, 2022
El #LegadoDelFantasma se robó el show esta noche cuando @EscobarWWE llegó acompañado a #WWEMexicoCity por El Fantasma 👊👥🇲🇽☠️ pic.twitter.com/Fjd6blOMqz
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) October 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston on Jon Moxley Trying to Get Him to WWE, His Current Relationship With Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
- Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon’s Reaction When He Started Using the Moonsault in WWE
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’