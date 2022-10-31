WWE Live Event Results From Mexico City: Seth Rollins Defends US Title

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The show began with a 10-bell salute t Humberto Garza. Here are results, via Turn Heel Wrestling:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Nikki Cross appeared and chased off Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.

* Santos Escobar w/ El Fantasma def. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke. Tamina Snuka won the belt too, before Brooke won it back.

* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* Los Lotharios def. Legado Del Fantasma

* Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Raquel Rodriguez def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory and Matt Riddle

✨ Seth Rollins retiene el campeonato de los Estados Unidos 🏆🔥🇺🇸 #WWEMéxicoCity (🎥: @mc_dielf) pic.twitter.com/2dZGNbe4pC — AS México (@ASMexico) October 31, 2022

Previo al arranque del #WWEMexicoCity, se rinde un homenaje para Humberto Garza pic.twitter.com/9bDxDndATu — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) October 31, 2022