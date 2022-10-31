wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Mexico City: Seth Rollins Defends US Title

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The show began with a 10-bell salute t Humberto Garza. Here are results, via Turn Heel Wrestling:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Nikki Cross appeared and chased off Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.
* Santos Escobar w/ El Fantasma def. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke. Tamina Snuka won the belt too, before Brooke won it back.
* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Los Lotharios def. Legado Del Fantasma
* Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Raquel Rodriguez def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory and Matt Riddle

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading