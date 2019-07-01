wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Monroe, LA: Kofi Kingston Retains Over Dolph Ziggler
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Monroe, Louisiana last night, which featured Kofi Kingston battling Dolph Ziggler in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) def. The B Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)
– Aleister Black def. Elias
– Andrade ( w/ Zelina Vega ) def. Apollo Crews
– The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
– Rowan def. Ali
– R Truth & Carmella def. Shelton Benjamin & Liv Morgan
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair
– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler
Are you freakin kidding me!!@itsBayleyWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE match of the night so far here at #WWEMonroe @WWE pic.twitter.com/pgNPZjxw8S
— The Bunkhouse Bob (@Bob_Delph) June 30, 2019
.TrueKofi had 🥞 for the camera and a message for #TheVikingRaiders and SamoaJoe ahead of #Raw! #WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/inSBESsM3M
— Joseph Sorensen (@Joey_Sorensen) July 1, 2019
Me, too, @AndradeCienWWE #wwe #wwemonroe pic.twitter.com/oSizdd9w0w
— Jeremy DeBose (@DeBo_XL) July 1, 2019
Lots of support for the Queen here in Monroe!! @MsCharlotteWWE #WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/SIDSHUXVKU
— Celtic_Dreamer7 (@Celtic_Dreamer7) June 30, 2019
