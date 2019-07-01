WWE Live Event Results From Monroe, LA: Kofi Kingston Retains Over Dolph Ziggler

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Monroe, Louisiana last night, which featured Kofi Kingston battling Dolph Ziggler in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) def. The B Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

– Aleister Black def. Elias

– Andrade ( w/ Zelina Vega ) def. Apollo Crews

– The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

– Rowan def. Ali

– R Truth & Carmella def. Shelton Benjamin & Liv Morgan

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler