WWE Live Event Results From Omaha: Randy Orton Teams With The Revival
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Omaha, Nebraska last night, featuring Randy Orton teaming with The Revival in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Aleister Black def. Andrade
– Kevin Owens def. Samoa Joe
– Ember Moon & Asuka def. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
– Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre
– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair
– The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods) def. Randy Orton & The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
ITS YOUR YARD @WWERomanReigns #WWEOmaha !! pic.twitter.com/cxBprdOpPi
— Caleb Pollard (@pylhero1) August 19, 2019
@WrongWrestling the queen @MsCharlotteWWE was in Omaha tonight #WWEOmaha pic.twitter.com/jtkeziwaVb
— #dadbod (@timothyclawson) August 19, 2019
So smooth ✋ @AliWWE
________________#WWEOmaha #SDLive
________________#KingOfTheRing #ChaseTheLight pic.twitter.com/wXYNLAyKUT
— Anthony Sant (@ViewsFromSant) August 19, 2019
As @CodyRhodes so eloquently stated. #ftr fuck the revival. #WWEOmaha pic.twitter.com/i3LMf0HNx5
— The Loafer King (@Joeygravitas) August 19, 2019
These guys produce such a good live house show #wweomaha (decent seats too, I know a guy) pic.twitter.com/VHqYGbpLRz
— Hype Gotti (@hypegotti) August 19, 2019
