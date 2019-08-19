WWE Live Event Results From Omaha: Randy Orton Teams With The Revival

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Omaha, Nebraska last night, featuring Randy Orton teaming with The Revival in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Aleister Black def. Andrade

– Kevin Owens def. Samoa Joe

– Ember Moon & Asuka def. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

– Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods) def. Randy Orton & The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)