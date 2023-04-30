wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Paris: Cody Rhodes Battles Finn Balor
WWE held a live event tonight the Accor Arena in Paris, France, as part of their ongoing European tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. IYO SKY via DQ after Dakota Kai and Bayley interfered. Asuka made the save.
* Bianca Belair & Asuka def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)
* Damian Priest (w/ Dominik Mysterio) def. Dolph Ziggler
* Dominik Mysterio (w/ Damian Priest) def. Dexter Lumis
* Baron Corbin def. Rick Boogs
* Seth Rollins def. The Miz
* Alpha Academy def. Maximum Male Models
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley
* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
