wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Paris: Roman Reigns Battles Drew Mcintyre Again
WWE held a live event tonight in Paris, France as part of their ongoing European tour, and Roman Reigns battled Drew McIntyre. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn and Butch
* Aliyah def. Shotzi
* Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bobby Lashley def. Ridge Holland
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Ronda Rousey
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) def. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre
