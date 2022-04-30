WWE Live Event Results From Paris: Roman Reigns Battles Drew Mcintyre Again

WWE held a live event tonight in Paris, France as part of their ongoing European tour, and Roman Reigns battled Drew McIntyre. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn and Butch

* Aliyah def. Shotzi

* Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bobby Lashley def. Ridge Holland

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) def. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre