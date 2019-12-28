WWE Live Event Results From Pittsburgh: Mike Rome Briefly Wins 24/7 Title

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last night, where the 24/7 title changed hands several times. Even ring announcer Mike Rome briefly became champion. Here are results, via Fightful:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders def. The O.C.

* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

* Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

* Randy Orton def. A.J. Styles (w/ The O.C.)

– A Singh Brother def. R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Title.

– Mike Rome def. a Singh Brother to win the 24/7 Title.

– A Singh Brother def. Mike Rome to regain the 24/7 Title.

– R-Truth def. a Singh Brother to regain the 24/7 Title.

* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) def. Rey Mysterio

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte & Asuka

* Seth Rollins & AOP def. Kevin Owens & The Street Profits