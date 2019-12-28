wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Pittsburgh: Mike Rome Briefly Wins 24/7 Title
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last night, where the 24/7 title changed hands several times. Even ring announcer Mike Rome briefly became champion. Here are results, via Fightful:
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders def. The O.C.
* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose
* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy
* Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)
* Randy Orton def. A.J. Styles (w/ The O.C.)
– A Singh Brother def. R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Title.
– Mike Rome def. a Singh Brother to win the 24/7 Title.
– A Singh Brother def. Mike Rome to regain the 24/7 Title.
– R-Truth def. a Singh Brother to regain the 24/7 Title.
* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) def. Rey Mysterio
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte & Asuka
* Seth Rollins & AOP def. Kevin Owens & The Street Profits
Great match! #WWEPittsburgh – #BeckyLynch (c) def. #CharlotteFlair & @WWEAsuka in #TripleThreat Match to retain the #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ErC89wNqSW
— Phillip Kaminski (@DeafITT08) December 28, 2019
Becky Lynch in Pittsburgh last night #wwepittsburgh pic.twitter.com/KQFbTqPvvi
— Anne-MarieBeckyFan (@DeadlyAnneMarie) December 28, 2019
#WWEPittsburgh : @RandyOrton Def. @AJStylesOrg . #RandyOrton #AJStyles #WWELive #WWE 📸 : kvng_venice (IG) , @BlissfulFlair22 @joshgibbs8 @jordan_hetrick2 pic.twitter.com/qkPkL7THtw
— randyfan4ever (@randyfan4ever_) December 28, 2019
#WWEPittsburgh Candid from benm1336 on Instagram #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/wjsQxdWq7c
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) December 28, 2019
At #WWEPittsburgh, @MikeRomeWWE became the 24/7 Champion, but not long enough to announce it… pic.twitter.com/4AiwC9Dk49
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2019
