WWE Live Event Results From Reading: Seth Rollins Defeats Baron Corbin

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Reading, Pennsylvania, today, with Seth Rollins defeating Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Ricochet def. Cesaro

– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ

– The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders

– Titus O’Neil def. EC3

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

– Cedric Alexander def. Mojo Rawley

– Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley

– Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan

– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin

Last night was special for #WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel to be back behind the mic for one night only with his grandson in attendance at #WWEReading! pic.twitter.com/30rSbcEZR5 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019

Nikki and Sarah couldn’t handle the h(e)art of our glow! We came to tear the house down and that’s exactly what we did. Until next time, #WWEReading. I could be women’s champion the next time I’m performing for you all. Never say never! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/wT5iEoFh0v — @NaomiWWE. (@OutshineTheRest) July 20, 2019