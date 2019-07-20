wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results From Reading: Seth Rollins Defeats Baron Corbin

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Reading, Pennsylvania, today, with Seth Rollins defeating Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Ricochet def. Cesaro

– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ

– The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders

– Titus O’Neil def. EC3

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

– Cedric Alexander def. Mojo Rawley

– Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley

– Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan

– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin

