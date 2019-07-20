wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Reading: Seth Rollins Defeats Baron Corbin
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Reading, Pennsylvania, today, with Seth Rollins defeating Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Ricochet def. Cesaro
– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ
– The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders
– Titus O’Neil def. EC3
– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
– Cedric Alexander def. Mojo Rawley
– Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley
– Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan
– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
Last night was special for #WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel to be back behind the mic for one night only with his grandson in attendance at #WWEReading! pic.twitter.com/30rSbcEZR5
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019
Seth and Becky burn it down 🔥📷 #WWEReading pic.twitter.com/mATlBXCWAd
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 20, 2019
Nikki and Sarah couldn’t handle the h(e)art of our glow! We came to tear the house down and that’s exactly what we did. Until next time, #WWEReading. I could be women’s champion the next time I’m performing for you all. Never say never! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/wT5iEoFh0v
— @NaomiWWE. (@OutshineTheRest) July 20, 2019
#WWEReading come on @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE.. We want a fight #WWEReading pic.twitter.com/z0a5UyLJXy
— Murphy Morpheus (@MrReigns8) July 20, 2019
That team work tho by Seth & Beck last night #WWEReading pic.twitter.com/7SuUp2WqNJ
— Seth Rollins World (@UniverseSlayer) July 20, 2019
#kingricochet vs #cesaro at #Wwereading for #summerslamheatwave pic.twitter.com/FJMfm2Xewk
— liloulilou (@liloulila13) July 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket