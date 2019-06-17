wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Salt Lake City: Roman Reigns Defeats Drew McIntyre
WWE held a live event in Salt Lake City, Utah for their Smackdown brand, which featured Roman Reigns battling RAW wrestler Drew McIntyre. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
– Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan
– Kairi Sane & Asuka def. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose
– Ali def. Matt Hardy
– Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre
– SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Alexa Bliss
– Apollo Crews & Chad Gable def. B-Team
– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens
The Big Dog @WWERomanReigns at #wwesaltlakecity 🔥#wwe #wrestling #raw #romanreigns #smackdown #wweraw #wrestlemania #joeanoai #romanempire #samoanbadass (cr: IG/bryant._24) pic.twitter.com/FJjaiLjscl
— theromanreignsempirecom (@TheRREmpire_) June 17, 2019
Alexa should never turn face 😂😈 #alexabliss #bayley #wwesaltlakecity #wwelive #wwe pic.twitter.com/K4PO28VMt0
— _The_Wrestling_Zone_ (@__The__Zone__) June 17, 2019
The finish to Bayley’s match with Bliss @ #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/UG016OmGMf
— BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) June 17, 2019
Insane elbow #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/wfGkWWt2MO
— Dallas (@Kotterdallas11) June 17, 2019
#wwesaltlakecity @AliWWE @MATTHARDYBRAND stole the show tonight wonderful pic.twitter.com/VTXAArWi07
— Derek Everitt (@droyeveritt) June 17, 2019
This Tuesday on #SDLive, @itsmebayley will appear on #AMomentOfBliss, Will she treat @alexa_bliss_wwe_ the same way she did at #WWESaltLakeCity? pic.twitter.com/7jZn6yRmYV
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle On Why He Dislikes Goldberg, Whether WWE Is Angry At Him Over Tweets
- Bruce Pritchard On TNA Management’s Issues With AJ Styles in 2010, Styles’ Mini Ric Flair Angle
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)