WWE Live Event Results From Salt Lake City: Roman Reigns Defeats Drew McIntyre

WWE held a live event in Salt Lake City, Utah for their Smackdown brand, which featured Roman Reigns battling RAW wrestler Drew McIntyre. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan

– Kairi Sane & Asuka def. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

– Ali def. Matt Hardy

– Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre

– SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Alexa Bliss

– Apollo Crews & Chad Gable def. B-Team

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens