WWE Live Event Results From San Diego: Rey Mysterio Returns To Confront Samoa Joe
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in San Diego, California last night, which featured Rey Mysterio showing up to confront the United States Champion Samoa Joe. Here are results, via PWInsider:
Samoa Joe defeated Ricochet, Cesaro & Robert Roode in a fatal 4 way to retain the U.S. championship. After the match Rey Mysterio confronted Joe.
Sami Zayn defeated Heath Slater. Cedric Alexander confronted Sami which lead to Cedric defeating Sami.
The Viking Raiders defeated The Lucia House Party.
Nikki Cross defeated Tamina.
Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley.
The Revival defeated The Usos, Ryder & Hawkins & Gallows & Anderson in a fatal 4 way tag match to retain the Raw tag team championship.
Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans & Natalya in a three way match to retain the Raw women’s championship.
Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the Universal championship.
Great show tonight! #WWESanDiego @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins @reymysterio @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/dZJrdxQgtT
— Azzary Martinez (@AZAR17) June 17, 2019
For 5 seconds tonight, I felt like @kimberlasskick taking pics of @BeckyLynchWWE ! 🙃 #WWESanDiego pic.twitter.com/zOS0XuZiuj
— Cody Shamoon (@CodyShamoon) June 17, 2019
First it was business, then it was time to hangout with the hometown crowd at #WWESanDiego for @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/SnsREHDhV5
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
Fun start to #WWESanDiego pic.twitter.com/kJJm8CUgwe
— Ryan (@StrongestStyle) June 17, 2019
